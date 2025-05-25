Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Rangers.

Benintendi was activated from the injured list Friday after missing nearly three weeks with a calf injury. He has hit cleanup in a pair of games since, going a combined 2-for-7 with three RBI. Benintendi should remain a key part of the White Sox's lineup and has managed 14 runs and 15 RBI across 26 games this season.