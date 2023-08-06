Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Benintendi started the past six games but will take a seat Sunday despite the fact a right-hander (Xzavion Curry) is pitching for the Guardians. Trayce Thompson will start in left field and bat sixth in the series finale.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting against lefty•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Records 12th steal•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Slugs second homer•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swipes bag No. 10•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Productive out of leadoff spot•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns to lineup Friday•