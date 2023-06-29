Benintendi is out of the lineup Thursday versus the Angels.
Chicago is deploying a righty-heavy batting order with left-hander Patrick Sandoval set to take the mound for the Halos. Clint Frazier, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez will start across the outfield.
