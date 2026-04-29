Benintendi is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

With the White Sox and Angels wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game and with a southpaw (Yusei Kikuchi) on the bump for the Halos, the left-handed-hitting Benintendi will be given the afternoon off. Benintendi went 2-for-7 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run over the first two contests of the series.