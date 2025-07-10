White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out again versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Guardians.
For the second day in a row, the left-handed-hitting Benintendi is out of the lineup with the opposition sending a lefty pitcher to the mound. Benintendi is 4-for-31 over his last eight games, which could be a bigger factor in him sitting two straight games than the fact that the opposing pitchers have been lefties. Michael Taylor will draw a second straight start in left field.
