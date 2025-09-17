White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Pops 20th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Tuesday against the Orioles.
Benintendi delivered a two-run home run in the eighth inning, his 20th home run of the season -- tying his career high. Five of those long balls have come in his last 13 games, during which he's also delivered 13 RBI and seven runs scored.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting against left-hander•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Stays hot with solo blast•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Tallies 18th homer•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Two homers in win•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Idle Sunday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Six-game hitting streak•