Benintendi (hand) took live batting practice Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "I feel a lot better than I anticipated," Benintendi said after Monday's workout. "Things kind of progressed better than we thought. The bone itself is healed. At this point it's just pain tolerance."

Benintendi faced pitching for the first time since Feb. 27, when he suffered a non-displaced fracture of the bone on beneath the pinky knuckle on his right hand after Guardians lefty Logan Allen struck him with a pitch. The 30-year-old said that he had been hitting for four or five days before testing himself in a live session Monday, and if he experiences no unexpected pain coming out of the workout, he could be cleared to rejoin the White Sox's Cactus League lineup as a designated hitter Wednesday against the Brewers. At the time he suffered the injury, Benintendi faced an estimated recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks, but he sounds like he'll push to be ready for the March 27 season opener against the Angels, even if the fractured bone hasn't fully healed by then.