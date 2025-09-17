White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Resting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Benintendi will get a breather for the matinee contest after he had started in each of the White Sox's last five games. Will Robertson will spell Benintendi in left field and will bat seventh.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Pops 20th homer•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting against left-hander•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Stays hot with solo blast•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Tallies 18th homer•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Two homers in win•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Idle Sunday•