White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Seeing limited use down stretch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Though he's not dealing with any reported injury, Benintendi will take a seat for the fourth game in a row as the White Sox wrap up their final homestand of 2025. Under contract through 2027, Benintendi projects to handle a near-everyday role next season, but the White Sox look content to use the remaining few games of the 2025 campaign to evaluate other options in the corner outfield.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Absent from lineup again Friday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Resting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Pops 20th homer•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting against left-hander•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Stays hot with solo blast•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Tallies 18th homer•