Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Though he's not dealing with any reported injury, Benintendi will take a seat for the fourth game in a row as the White Sox wrap up their final homestand of 2025. Under contract through 2027, Benintendi projects to handle a near-everyday role next season, but the White Sox look content to use the remaining few games of the 2025 campaign to evaluate other options in the corner outfield.