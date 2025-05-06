Benintendi (calf) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
It's the second straight game on the bench for Benintendi after exiting Sunday's matchup with the Astros due to left calf tightness. Brooks Baldwin is receiving the start in left field and batting seventh Tuesday.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Absent from Monday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Exits with tight calf•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Smacks fifth homer•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting vs. LHP•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes yard Monday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Continues to be bright spot in loss•