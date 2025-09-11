White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting against left-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.
The Rays are sending southpaw Ian Seymour to the bump, so the left-handed-hitting Benintendi will get a day of rest. Will Robertson will handle left field for the White Sox.
