Benintendi is not in Saturday's lineup against the Guardians.
This is Benintendi's first day off since he missed a couple games July 8-9 with a wrist issue, and he has started twice against lefties over his span of 13 straight starts. Zach Remillard will start in left field and bat ninth against southpaw Logan Allen.
