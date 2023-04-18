Benintendi is not in the starting lineup for the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies on Tuesday.
Benintendi will take a seat for the second game of the doubleheader against southpaw Bailey Falter. Romy Gonzalez gets the start in left field and will hit eighth.
