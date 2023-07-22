Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Friday against the Twins.

Benintendi led the game off with a home run, his second long ball of the season. He has hit well coming out of the All-Star break, managing 12 knocks across 32 at-bats with six RBI and eight runs scored. As his homer total applies, Benintendi hasn't hit for much power, but he has his most stolen bases since 2018 and is on pace to post his highest run total in the same span.