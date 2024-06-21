Benintendi is absent from the lineup for Friday's game in Detroit.
The White Sox have mixed in extra days off for Benintendi since he returned from an Achilles injury, as this is the third time in eight contests that he's been out of the lineup. Tommy Pham will play left field Friday and Gavin Sheets will be in right.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Pops fifth homer•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Resting against lefty•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Receiving day off Saturday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns from IL•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Set to return Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Starting up rehab in Arizona•