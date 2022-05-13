Vaughn (hand) isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees after being activated from the 10-day injured list, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Vaughn was sidelined the past couple weeks due to a bruised right hand, but he's back with the White Sox ahead of Friday's contest. The 24-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting nine but should quickly reclaim an everyday role after posting a .283/.367/.566 slash line through his first 16 games of the campaign.