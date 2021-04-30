Vaughn started in left field for both games of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He was a combined 3-for-6 with two doubles, a walk and three runs scored in Chicago's sweep.

Vaughn's average has steadily climbed after opening the season with three hits in his first 22 at-bats (.136). Since then, the rookie's reached base safely in seven straight with hits in six of them, going 9-for-22 and pushing his average to .273. Eventually, the White Sox hope to see Vaughn make more impact. He has just one RBI over 15 games for a team that ranks second in MLB with 5.16 runs per game.