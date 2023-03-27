Vaughn (back) is starting at first base and batting second Monday versus the Cubs.
Vaughn will be back in the lineup after dealing with back tightness for over a week. The 24-year-old will now all set for Thursday's Opening Day contest versus the Astros, barring any sort of setback.
