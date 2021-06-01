Vaughn (illness) will start in left field and bat seventh Tuesday against Cleveland.

Vaughn and Tim Anderson both ended up missing the second game of Monday's doubleheader in Cleveland due to allergies, but the duo feels well enough to rejoin the lineup a day later. The rookie closed out May with a .221/.303/.430 slash line, four home runs, 12 runs and 11 RBI in 26 games.

