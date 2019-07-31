Vaughn was promoted to High-A Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

It is not surprising to see Vaughn climb through three levels of the minors this quickly, although he is not the first player from the 2019 draft class to get to High-A -- Marlins prospect JJ Bleday began his pro career in the Florida State League. Vaughn hit .253/.388/.410 with two home runs and an 18:14 K:BB in 103 plate appearances at Low-A. He hasn't hit for quite as much power as expected early on against pro pitching, and High-A will provide a pretty fair test for the 21-year-old first baseman.

