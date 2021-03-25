Vaughn could play some left field in 2021 with Eloy Jimenez (shoulder) sidelined, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Vaughn is on track to make the White Sox's Opening Day roster and should mainly serve as the team's primary designated hitter. However, Jimenez will be sidelined five to six months since he'll require surgery to repair a ruptured left pectoral tendon, and Adam Engel (hamstring) will also miss several weeks. As a result, general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday that Vaughn could see some time in left field this year. Vaughn hasn't yet played above the High-A level but has hit .286 with two home runs, five RBI and one stolen base this spring. He'll start in left field during Friday's Cactus League game against the Brewers and should see extra time there over the final few spring matchups, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.