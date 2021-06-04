Manager Tony LaRussa said Friday that Vaughn could be activated from the COVID-19 injured list as soon as Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Vaughn was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, but general manager Rick Hahn noted that he thought it could be a short stay on the IL for the rookie slugger. Nothing is official at this point, but based on LaRussa's comments, Vaughn has a solid chance of being activated by the end of the weekend series against the Tigers.