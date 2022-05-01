Vaughn (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Vaughn will take a seat for the second straight due to the right hand injury he suffered in Friday's 5-1 loss in the series opener, though he's not dealing with any structural damage after X-rays returned negative. According to James Fegan of The Athletic, manager Tony La Russa said Vaughn's hand is still sore, but the 24-year-old has been able to swing the bat may be allowed to pinch hit Sunday. Even if Vaughn goes unused off the bench Sunday, he could still rejoin the lineup for Monday's series finale.