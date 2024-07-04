site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Day off Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vaughn is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Cleveland.
It appears to be a routine day off for Vaughn. The White Sox are giving Gavin Sheets a start at first base while Vaughn gets some rest.
