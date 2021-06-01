Vaughn missed both games of Monday's doubleheader due to allergies, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
According to manger Tony La Russa, Vaughn was dealing with a headache among other symptoms. The 23-year-old played nearly every day in May, so the allergies don't figure to keep him out of action for very long. That being said, there's yet to be any confirmation that Vaughn will return to the lineup Tuesday against Cleveland.
