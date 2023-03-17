site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Dealing with general soreness
Vaughn is not in the lineup Friday versus the Cubs as he deals with general soreness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Vaughn is considered day-to-day and said that he would have played in Friday's game if the contest counted. There appears to be little-to-no concern for his status moving forward.
