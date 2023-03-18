White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters Saturday that Vaughn is going to be out a few more days with lower back soreness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Vaughn has been out of the lineup with what has been described as "general soreness," but Grifol offered more specifics on Saturday. It sounds like the White Sox are taking precautions with the right-handed hitter, but it's obviously a situation to monitor for managers who have rostered or are considering a draft pick on the 24-year-old.
