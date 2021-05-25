Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Monday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals.

Vaughn is developing a flair for the dramatic. On Sunday, he briefly tied the game against the Yankees with a ninth-inning blast off Aroldis Chapman, then during Monday's game, he went yard against St. Louis starter Kwang Hyun Kim in the bottom of the sixth for what turned out to be the game-winning hit. The rookie had one RBI during the month of April, but he's driven in 11 thus far in May.