Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers.

Vaughn was activated from the COVID-19 protocols list and started in left field against left-hander Tarik Skubal. Jake Lamb has been given a steady stream of at-bats recently as the left fielder against righties and has hit well (.393 last 10 games). Lamb's batting surge could limit Vaughn's usage to left-handers only.