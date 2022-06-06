Vaughn went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in a 6-5 win Sunday in Tampa Bay.
Vaughn doubled in each of the first two innings, plating a run and coming around to score each time. It was the third straight game where the outfielder had two hits. The 24-year-old has hit second in eight of his last 10 starts. Since May 17, he is hitting .343/.366/.507 with seven extra-base hits in 71 plate appearances.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Slugs sixth homer•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Drives in five runs in loss•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: On bench for Game 1•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Not starting afternoon game•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Slow start in return•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Activated, not starting Friday•