Vaughn went 1-for-7 with two RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

Vaughn went hitless in the nightcap, marking only the fourth time in 17 games that's occurred to begin the season. He's also shown increased patience at the plate by earning nine free passes across 74 plate appearances after accruing only 31 in 555 plate appearances in 2022. Vaughn's power has yet to emerge -- he has homers but has doubled seven times -- but he has otherwise had an impressive start to the new campaign.