Vaughn went 1-for-7 with two RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Vaughn went hitless in the nightcap, marking only the fourth time in 17 games that's occurred to begin the season. He's also shown increased patience at the plate by earning nine free passes across 74 plate appearances after accruing only 31 in 555 plate appearances in 2022. Vaughn's power has yet to emerge -- he has homers but has doubled seven times -- but he has otherwise had an impressive start to the new campaign.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Crosses plate four times Saturday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Solid start to new campaign•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Just resting Friday at HOU•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Not in lineup Friday at HOU•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Back in lineup Monday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Hopes to return Monday•