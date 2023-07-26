Vaughn went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Tuesday against the Cubs.

Vaughn was forced to sit out five games with a foot injury but was ultimately able to return without a stint on the injured list. He delivered an RBI single in the seventh inning, though he still has no extra-base hits across 21 at-bats since the All-Star break. Vaughn should remain locked into the lineup as a regular at first base, but he did slip one spot to hit sixth in the order.