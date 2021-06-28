Vaughn entered the first game of Sunday's doubleheader as a pinch runner for an injured Jose Abreu (knee) and stayed in the game to play first base. He went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance and stole a base.

Abreu was hit by a pitch and forced to leave the game in the sixth inning. Vaughn was in the starting lineup for the second game of the doubleheader but in left field, while Yasmani Grandal slotted in at first base to replace Abreu. X-rays on Abreu came back negative, and he's listed as day-to-day.