Vaughn is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Baltimore, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Vaughn isn't believed to be dealing with any sort of injury, but he'll find himself on the bench for the second time in three games in any case while manager Tony La Russa clears a spot in the corner outfield for Gavin Sheets. Dating back to the start of August, Vaughn has been one of Chicago's most productive hitters with a .311/.362/.500 slash line over a stretch of 19 games.