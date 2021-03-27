Vaughn could open the regular season as the starting left fielder after he made his debut there Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Vaughn had a largely uneventful day in left field, his first experience patrolling the outfield in game conditions. He caught the lone flyball in his vicinity and fielded a double that rolled into the corner. Manager Tony La Russa will evaluate him as a left fielder over the next few days and make a decision based on what he sees. Vaughn, a first-base prospect who was expected to serve as the primary designated hitter in 2021, took fly balls in the outfield during spring training this year and worked there last summer at the team's alternate training site in Schaumburg.