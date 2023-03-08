Vaughn has gone for 7-for-19 with one home run, four RBI and two runs scored through seven games in Cactus League action.

Vaughn has earned at-bats in the exhibition season at both first base and designated hitter, though he's projected to serve primarily in the former role once the regular season kicks off. He'll be tasked with filling in for Jose Abreu, who departed for the Houston Astros this offseason. Vaughn took a step forward in 2022, maintaining a .271/.321/.429 line across 555 plate appearances. He'll be asked to be a key contributor once again in 2023, with the hopes that he can another step forward in production.