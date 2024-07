Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Guardians.

Vaughn got the scoring going with a home run in the first inning, his 11th of the season and second in as many matchups. He also extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's gone 7-for-16 with five RBI and six runs scored. The recent stretch has also brought Vaughn's OPS to .701, its highest mark at any point this season.