Vaughn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Vaughn will head to the bench in what appears to be a rest day for the series finale after he started in each of the last seven games while going 8-for-25 with two home runs, one double, two runs and three RBI. Gavin Sheets will spell Vaughn at first base.