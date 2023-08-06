Vaughn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Vaughn will head to the bench in what appears to be a rest day for the series finale after he started in each of the last seven games while going 8-for-25 with two home runs, one double, two runs and three RBI. Gavin Sheets will spell Vaughn at first base.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Ends homerless streak•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Out again Friday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Sitting Thursday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Drives in two in return•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Still targeting Tuesday return•