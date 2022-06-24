Vaughn is dealing with leg soreness that has limited him to playing first base and serving as the designated hitter for the last six games, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The positive news is that Vaughn has remained in the lineup. The issue also hasn't slowed him at the plate, as he has three multi-hit games in his last six starts.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Another three hits•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Racks up four hits in win•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Three hits, two runs in win•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Drives in two•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Doubles twice in win•