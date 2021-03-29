Vaughn started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's spring game against Arizona.

Vaughn made his second start in left field and handled his chances without issue. White Sox manager Tony La Russa is getting a look at Vaughn as a replacement for Eloy Jimenez, who will miss at least five months with a pectoral injury. The club may not need Vaughn as a permanent fill-in, because Adam Engel (hamstring) is due back within the first two weeks of the regular season. If Engel takes over in left, then Vaughn will slide back to designated hitter.