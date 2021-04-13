Vaughn will start Wednesday and Thursday against Cleveland and should play quite a bit on the upcoming road trips to Boston and Cleveland, per manager Tony La Russa, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

He is riding the pine against righty Shane Bieber on Tuesday, and Logan Allen and Martin Perez are the only southpaws Cleveland projects to face over the next week, so these comments suggest La Russa is going to be willing to give Vaughn some starts against righties. It would be big for Vaughn's playing time outlook if he performed over the next week and made it tougher for his skipper to keep him out of the lineup.