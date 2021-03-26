Vaughn will start in left field Friday against the Brewers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox are scrambling to fill in for injured left fielder Eloy Jimenez, who will miss a minimum of five months with a ruptured left pectoral tendon. Vaughn, who is projected to be team's primary designated hitter, will get his first exposure to the outfield Friday while the team evaluates other internal options, including Adam Engel (hamstring), Leury Garcia, Billy Hamilton and Nick Williams.
