Vaughn (hand) is heading back to Chicago on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
While it's not yet clear whether Vaughn will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's matchup against the Yankees, he's getting close to returning after missing two weeks with a right hand injury. He was productive during his two-game rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte, going 2-for-7 with two homers, three runs, two walks and a strikeout. Even if the 24-year-old isn't activated Friday, he'll likely be available Saturday against the Yankees if he feels good.
