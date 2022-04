Vaughn, who was hit on his right hand by a pitch in the ninth inning, will get X-rays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Vaughn, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in addition to the HBP, remained in the game, but it is apparently causing enough discomfort that tests are needed. He should be considered day-to-day for now.