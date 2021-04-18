Vaughn is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Boston.
Vaughn is 4-for-25 with 10 strikeouts to open the season and will take a seat for Sunday's matinee. Jake Lamb will receive the start in left field for the White Sox in Game 1.
