Vaughn isn't in the starting nine for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Vaughn recorded his first extra-base hit in the majors Tuesday and went 1-for-5 with one RBI, two walks and two strikeouts while starting the past two games. Billy Hamilton will start in left field while Zack Collins serves as the designated hitter Wednesday.
