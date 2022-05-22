Vaughn is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

The 24-year-old has a .437 OPS and 32.1 percent strikeout rate in seven games since returning from the injured list May 13, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's matinee. AJ Pollock will shift to left field while Adam Engel starts in right. Vaughn is likely to be back in the lineup for the nightcap.