White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: On bench Tuesday
Vaughn is not starting Tuesday's game against the Twins.
The rookie has gone 1-for-17 since the All-Star break after hitting .351 with three home runs in 10 games to start the month. Vaughn gets the day off while Brian Goodwin fills in at right field.
