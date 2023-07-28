Vaughn isn't in the White Sox's lineup Friday against the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Despite his four-game hitting streak, Vaughn will get a second consecutive day of rest Friday. Gavin Sheets will instead get the nod at first base and bat sixth.
