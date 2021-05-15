Vaughn went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals.

His second-inning shot off Jakob Junis proved to be the decisive blow in a 3-1 win. Vaughn has found his stroke after a rough start to his MLB career, going 12-for-39 (.308) over his last 12 games with four doubles and his first two homers of the year, along with seven RBI and 10 runs.